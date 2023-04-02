Former Canberra Raiders and Melbourne Storm centre Curtis Scott was reportedly sent off for striking over the weekend playing in a Round 2 fixture for the Thirlmere Roosters.

The game, against the Narellan Jets in the Wests Group Macarthur First Grade competition, saw the Roosters run out 60 points to 6 winners, with Scott scoring a double.

He is joined in the team by another former NRL star in Blake Ferguson, with Scott listed to play five-eighth, and Ferguson also lining up out of position in the centres.

Both of the ex-NRL players scored crossed the stripe for tries on multiple occasions (Scott twice, Ferguson three times) in the game in what was Thirlmere's first game of the season after sitting out the opening round of the competition with the bye.

News Corp reports that Scott was sent off for striking, however, the ex-NRL centre claims he was eye gouged in the lead up to the incident, and it's a claim backed up by former Wests Tigers' prop Bryce Gibbs.

Hey buzz I didn't read the story, but I'm just guessing you didn't tell the whole truth.. Did you report that why he punched him?

Curtis was eye gouged just so you know mate.. — bryce gibbs (@bryceegibbs) April 2, 2023

Ferguson has also reportedly backed up Scott's claim that he was eye gouged by a player on the Narellan side.

Scott, who had his NRL contract terminated in 2021 over off-field issues, will now be forced to wait for the NSWRL match review committee and judiciary to determine whether he will be suspended for any length of time from the competition.

Scott has 71 NRL games to his name.