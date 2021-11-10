The Parramatta Eels are understood to have signed Curtis Scott to an NRL career-saving one-year deal for the 2022 season.

The Eels have major problems in their outside backs, with Blake Ferguson's departure leaving them short. Will Penisini and Waqa Blake will almost certainly be first-choice centres, however, the depth behind the duo, and that of Maika Sivo and Haze Dunster on the wings, leaves a lot to be desired.

It had previously been reported that as many as four clubs were interested in the former Raiders' centre, however, the Eels were the front-runners and now seem to have edged out their opposition, including the North Queensland Cowboys, for his signature.

The Cowboys had been thought of as a good option for Scott given it would have allowed him to stay out of the Sydney bubble following alleged off-field incidents in Canberra which ultimately saw him terminated by the club and fined by the NRL for "bringing the game into disrepute."

Scott has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a 31-year-old man at a nightclub in Canberra on May 30.

Channel Seven's Michelle Bishop told SEN Radio on Wednesday morning that Scott has put agreed to terms with the Eels despite the ongoing court case.

“They’re a smart club, they’ve obviously done their homework, they’ve been presented with his current situation - they’ve picked him up cheaply, let’s not deny that,” Bishop said.

“He went and took a labourer’s job straight up (after his Raiders sacking). He didn’t sit at home and kick stones, he rolled his sleeves up and thought ‘I’ve got to do something with myself’.

“He’s been getting some counselling, some professional help. That’s a process, there’s no end date there, but they’ve given him a lifeline.”

CURTIS SCOTT

Centre Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Try Assists 0.1

Tries 0.4

Line Breaks

It's anticipated Scott, who has played 72 NRL games - 49 for the Storm between 2016 and 2019 where he won a premiership, and 23 for the Raiders across 2020 and 2021 - will link up with the Eels and begin training in the next week or two.

The club are yet to make an official announcement on the signing.