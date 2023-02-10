The annual All-Stars match has been the most anticipated part of the NRL's pre-season fixture since its inception in 2010.

It began as the Indigenous All-Stars versus NRL All-Stars, then the World All-Stars before evolving into its current form; Indigenous versus Maori All-Stars.

The All-Stars have always been the players' chance to showcase their culture while entertaining the footy-starved fans in February.

To date, there have been 11 All-Stars matches, but which one was best?

We've narrowed it down to our three favourites: