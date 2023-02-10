The annual All-Stars match has been the most anticipated part of the NRL's pre-season fixture since its inception in 2010.
It began as the Indigenous All-Stars versus NRL All-Stars, then the World All-Stars before evolving into its current form; Indigenous versus Maori All-Stars.
The All-Stars have always been the players' chance to showcase their culture while entertaining the footy-starved fans in February.
To date, there have been 11 All-Stars matches, but which one was best?
We've narrowed it down to our three favourites:
3. 2020: Maori All-Stars defeat Indigenous All-Stars (30 - 16)
A decade had passed since the inception of the concept, when the All-Stars match returned to the Gold Coast, Indigenous side hosting the Maori at Cbus Super Stadium.
The year prior the two sides met for the first time when the Indigenous All-Stars blitzed the Maori at AMMI Park 34 - 14, however this time the Maori would find extra motivation from their captain.
Adam Blair, a member of the inaugural NRL All-Stars, would captain the Maori in his last All-Stars match hoping to bring the side their first victory.
He would lead a powerful forward pack that included the likes of the Bromwich brothers, Brandon Smith and Corey Harawira-Naera
Both sides scored tries tit for tat, the Maori side turning around a 16 - 12 deficit thanks to a Brandon Smith try double; a late try to Dylan Walker blowing the scoreline out to 30 - 16.
Play of the day: Brandon Smith
The double from Smith was what turned this game for the Maori All-Stars.
The first one came in the 70th minute when Smith ran out from dummy half, fainted the pass out left and took the line on himself.
He replicated this feat just five minutes later, burrowing in under the sticks following an Adam Blair offload.