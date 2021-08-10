The Gold Coast Titans have officially announced winger Anthony Don will retire at the end of the season.

First reported last week, the veteran winger has now made the news official.

He will retire as the Titans' all-time leading try-scorer with 85, following his debut in 2013. He has played 152 NRL games with the Titans, and will finish as a one-club player.

He could still yet add to that tally with four weeks of the season to go, although he may have also played his final game. He is currently sitting outside the top 17 for Justin Holbrook, having been overtaken by other wingers including current starters Corey Thompson and Greg Marzhew during the year, with both wingers in fine form during the Titans' last-start win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday.

With the Titans well and truly in the thick of the finals race, Holbrook won't be handing out any extra appearances for farewells or charity.

Holbrook said Don has been excellent during his time at the club.

“I would like to wish the Don family of Anthony, Sam and Frankie all the best for life after footy,” Holbrook said.

“Donny has invested a lot of time and hard work into this club and he deserves the accolade of being the Titans top try scorer.

“His professionalism and the high standards he sets for himself have been reflected in the number of first grade games that he’s achieved over the past nine years.”

Don became just the fourth player to record 150 games for the Titans, following in the footsteps of Mark Minichiello (173), William Zillman (156) and Luke Bailey (150), who he has now overtaken.

Don will hold onto his mantle as the third-most capped Titan of all-time for some time, given Ashley Taylor is the next most currently capped player at 112, but likely to leave at the end of the season. Beyond that, Jarrod Wallace is approaching his 100th game for the club, meaning at worst, Don will sit in the top three for at least two seasons.

He is also unlikely to be replaced on the Titans' all-time try-scorer charts, with Phillip Sami the second-highest current player with 35.