Gold Coast Titans outside back Anthony Don is set to announce his retirement from the NRL.

The 33-year-old will end his career as the most prolific try-scorer in Gold Coast history with 85 in 152 games. His story has captured the minds of NRL fans, having only debuted as a 25-year-old in the 2013 season.

He played 13 games in his first season at the top grade and re-signed in 2014, before finishing the season as the club's top try-scorer. He would do the same in 2017 and 2018, before breaking David Mead's all-time record at the Titans.

The one-club player played one game for Country in the annual city-country match in 2017, having played his junior footy for the Grafton Ghosts.

Known for his pace and ability to find the tryline, Don has become a cult hero amongst Titans fans and the wider rugby league community.

He has only played nine games this season, and has seemingly fallen out of coach Justin Holbrook's plans. The coach however, spoke glowingly of Don to The Daily Telegraph.

“Donny has been fantastic for us for a long time,” Holbrook said.

“I guess he will probably make an announcement on that soon.

“He is back and fully fit and flying. We’ve got a couple of other options that we’re happy with at the minute."

Holbrook confirmed Don was currently making the decision on whether to hang up the boots or play on.

“Donny’s close to making that decision," he said.

“He still loves playing rugby league so I don’t want to speak on his behalf. He will decide by next week I think. I’m not sure if he wants to keep playing rugby league or not."

Don struggled for form during his nine games this season, failing to score a single try. The Titans' haven't struggled for points however this season, sitting with the best attacking record of all those teams outside the top six.

The Gold Coast currently sit eighth on the competition table, but with four teams still tied on 18 and the Knights in seventh having already played this weekend, a finals spot is anything but secure with five games to play.

Corey Thompson and Greg Marzhew have been running out on the wing for the Titans over the past few weeks and will play there again this Sunday against the North Queensland Cowboys, while Phillip Sami is also thought to be ahead of Don in the pecking order.