The Newcastle Knights will achieve consecutive regular season sell outs in the same season for the first time in their history.

After recording a full house with 29,019 fans in attendance for last weekend's critical home game against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Knights will again have no tickets left for this Sunday's clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

In what is the club's final home game of the year, it will also double as Old Boys day, a tradition at the Knights which often sees big crowds and successful performances at their final home game of the year.

This year's final home game will also serve as one of the most critical matches Newcastle have played in many years.

Adam O'Brien's side, who looked something of a lock for a bottom four spot earlier in the season, have been on an incredible streak in recent times with seven straight in the win column.

The run has seen the Knights move into the top eight and if they beat the Sharks in front of a full house, they will confirm their spot in the finals, with a strong chance of a home elimination final.

The Knights, in a statement, confirmed that Sunday's game against the Sharks would be the first time in club history that they have had two consecutive regular season sell outs in the same year.

“To have two sell-out crowds in a row is a huge achievement for our Club and shows the great interest in our teams,” Knights and Wests Group Chief Executive Officer Philip Gardner said in a statement.

“The NRL and NRLW sides are enjoying terrific form runs, and to see our community continuously show their support is tremendous.

“Looking across McDonald Jones Stadium and seeing people of all ages wearing their red and blue will be great to see, we look forward to welcoming everyone to the stadium on Sunday.”

The club has one of the NRL's best fan bases who have regularly recorded large crowds over a sustained period of on-field poor results.

While the Knights can lock up their finals spot in the game, the Sharks are still a chance for a top four finish, but will need to beat the Knights on Sunday and hope results go their way.