The Cronulla Sharks have quickly moved to sign away exciting young winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, keeping him at the club until the end of 2023.

In announcing his new deal, the 20-year old told the Sharks website that he was excited about the prospects of the club competing for another title.

“I’m passionate about the club, I love it here and I want to play a part in bringing another championship to the Sharks,” he said.

“We’ve got some exciting young talent here, we’re building a strong squad and I want to be a part of that future.”

Mulitalo’s work off the field is also to be admired, having this week been named an official ambassador of Stepping Stone House, a charity organisation that helps transform the lives of homeless youths.

“I’m passionate about my football but I’m also passionate about some of the things I do away from football and the Sharks have always been supportive of that as well.”

Cronulla coach John Morris said that the act to swiftly secure Mulitalo comes off the back of a number of factors that will help get his side back to the top.

“Ronaldo ticks all the boxes for me with his character, commitment, passion and performance,” he said.

“He stands for everything I’m trying to build, the passion he has for the Sharks and he’s just so competitive. He’s a winner. What you see of him on a game day, he is like that every single day of the week.”

Mulitalo made his debut in Round 7 of the 2019 season and has since impressed, scoring 11 tries in 16 games, including a pair in the Sharks’ loss to the Eels last weekend.