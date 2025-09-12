The Cronulla Sharks will attempt to go past the first week of the finals again when they face the surprise packet Sydney Roosters in the first week of the finals.

The game, to be played in the Shire at Sharks Stadium, is scheduled to kick-off at 7:50pm (AEST) on Saturday, September 14.

The Sharks have had a mixed season, but were ultimately good enough to finish in fifth spot and carry some strong form into the knockout portion of the season after an excellent win over the Canterbury Bulldogs last weekend.

The Roosters, on the other hand, have exceeded all expectations in 2025 given their off-season talent exodus and injuries, but did enough early to stay in the mix and, like the Sharks, have finished the campaign strongly with some unexpected wins, including over the Melbourne Storm in the Victorian capital.

How to watch Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters elimination final on TV

This game, as with all of the contests across the first three weeks of the finals, can be viewed across two separate TV channels.

The first of those methods is to watch the free to air coverage on Channel 9 from 7pm (AEST). It can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition and 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

If you'd prefer to watch the pay TV coverage on Fox Sports, this will commence at around 6pm, following the conclusion of the earlier Warriors and Panthers game which kicks off at 4:05pm (AEST). Fox Sports will stay live between the two games.

How to live stream Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney Roosters elimination final online

If you'd prefer to live stream the Saturday evening match from the Shire, you can do so through either of the broadcasters streaming platforms.

To watch the Channel 9 coverage online, you can do so through 9Now, which is free to join with a valid email address.

To watch the Fox Sports coverage, you will need to have a paid subscription to Kayo Sports.

Key game information

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Saturday, September 13

Venue: Sharks Stadium, Cronulla

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League (502)

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Roosters $1.67, Sharks $2.20

Head-to-head record: Played 104, Roosters 65, Sharks 37, drawn 2

Record at venue: Played 52, Roosters 29, Sharks 21, drawn 2

Last meeting: Round 20, 2025, Sharks 31 defeat Roosters 18 at Sharks Stadium

Match officials

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch judges: Drew Oultram and Michael Wise

Bunker official: Chris Butler

Teams

Cronulla Sharks

1. William Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Jesse Ramien, 4. KL Iro, 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo, 6. Braydon Trindall, 7. Nicho Hynes, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Toby Rudolf, 11. Billy Burns, 12. Teig Wilton, 13. Jesse Colquhoun

Interchange: 14. Oregon Kaufusi, 15. Siosifa Talakai, 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 17. Daniel Atkinson

Reserves: 22. Hohepa Puru, 21. Briton Nikora

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Billy Smith, 4. Robert Toia, 5. Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6. Hugo Savala, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Spencer Leniu, 9. Connor Watson, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Victor Radley, 13. Naufahu Whyte

Interchange: 14. Benaiah Ioelu, 15. Egan Butcher, 16. Blake Steep, 17. Siua Wong

Reserves: 18. Sandon Smith, 19. Salesi Foketi