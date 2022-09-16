This is the match we weren't supposed to have, but for one of the Cronulla Sharks or South Sydney Rabbitohs, it'll be curtains at the end of Saturday evening for the 2022 campaign.

When the Week 1 finals fixtures were confirmed, there seemed to be a favourite in all four games, although some clearer than others.

The Penrith Panthers got the week off to the start everyone was expecting by beating the Parramatta Eels at the foot of the mountains in the first qualifying final, but that's where things stopped following the script.

The Canberra Raiders marched down to Melbourne and took a victory off the Melbourne Storm to end the season of Craig Bellamy's side, before the Cronulla Sharks, who were heavily favoured for a win on home soil in the Shire, fell to the North Queensland Cowboys in a 93-minute epic, sealed by a Valentine Holmes field goal.

It meant the Sharks would have to back up this week against the winner of Sunday's derby between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs, ultimately seeing an incredible seven sin bins.

The Rabbitohs winning that was against the grain, with most having the Roosters travelling to Townsville this weekend in their predictions from prior to the finals getting underway.

Alas, that isn't the case, and we now wind up with the Rabbitohs taking the Sharks for the right to keep their season alive and play a preliminary final with the all-conquering Penrith side next weekend.

As mentioned, both teams were involved in absolutely brutal encounters last weekend, and this could well come down to who recovers better out of the two sides.

With both carrying either injury or suspension worries, there is also a potential bit of unknown heading into this game.

More on the team news shortly, but the Sharks played a staggering 93 minutes last week in falling to the Cowboys.

That will take it out of anyone, and the high-scoring nature meant the game was often played at a rapid pace, although some of the defence which was on offer from both sides was nothing short of well below standard.

It's something Cronulla have prided themselves on throughout the season however, fixing a defensive inconsistency which cost them dearly as they wound up missing the top eight in 2021.

It was defence which they built their attack off, which is what ultimately brought them a second-placed finish and a home qualifying final last week, although they squandered the advantage and now reside on the same side of the draw as the Panthers - a place that no one wants to be given just how well the men from the foot of the mountains have been playing.

On the other side of the coin, the Rabbitohs have one less day on the turnaround front, and that could mean everything given their encounter against the Roosters.

The scoreline - which was fairly comfortable in the end - may not make the game seem all that physical or brutal, but from the first to the last minute, it was that and more.

Seven sin bins, bone-jarring hits and a quick pace of play despite all the stoppages headlined the game, which South Sydney weren't favourites for heading in, but emerged victorious having lost to the Roosters in the final round of the regular season just nine days earlier.

That all said, the Rabbitohs weren't anywhere near their best during the game, and haven't been for much of the season - it's almost undoubted they will need to find yet more improvement if they are to match it with the Sharks.

Team news

Cronulla Sharks

1. Will Kennedy 18. Lachlan Miller 3. Jesse Ramien 2. Connor Tracey 5. Ronaldo Mulitalo 6. Matt Moylan 7. Nicho Hynes 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 16. Braden Hamlin-Uele 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Teig Wilton 15. Cameron McInnes 17. Andrew Fifita 19. Aiden Tolman 20. Braydon Trindall 21. Jesse Colquhoun

The Sharks were able to name an unchanged team on Tuesday afternoon from their 93-minute marathon, but it's bad news 24 hours out from kick-off.

Siosifa Talakai, who has been enormous all year in the centres, will miss the game with a knee and shoulder complaint. He is replaced by Lachlan Miller, although he will take up residence on the wing with the valuable Connor Tracey to shift into the centres.

In another big blow, a major part of the engine room in Royce Hunt is also out. He has been phenomenal this year, but more so in recent weeks.

Braden Hamlin-Uele comes into the front row, while Aiden Tolman gets a reprieve, adding plenty of experience to the Cronulla interchange bench.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

1. Latrell Mitchell 2. Alex Johnston 3. Isaiah Tass 4. Campbell Graham 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker 7. Lachlan Ilias 8. Tevita Tatola 9. Damien Cook 10. Mark Nicholls 11. Keaon Koloamatangi 12. Jai Arrow 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Kodi Nikorima 15. Hame Sele 16. Michael Chee Kam 17. Siliva Havili 18. Davvy Moale 20. Jaxson Paulo

The Rabbitohs haven't suffered any late changes like their opposition, but they will come into the game without Thomas Burgess in what can only be described as a big blow for Jason Demetriou's side.

Burgess was suspended for a high shot during last week's game against the Roosters which ultimately saw James Tedesco miss the remainder with concussion issues.

Michael Chee-Kam is the replacement for Burgess,l coming straight onto the interchange bench, with Tevita Tatola and Mark Nicholls as the starting props likely to need to take on an increased role.

Where it'll be won

On paper at least, there doesn't look to be a great deal between the two sides. Evenly matched in both attack and defence, this promises to be a belter of a game.

The loss of Thomas Burgess would certainly have tipped the pendulum in Cronulla's direction, and even with Royce Hunt being out, still might do so.

But it's hard to see this game being won by a couple of front rowers, although it could be lost there if one team or the other gets bullied up front.

Provided that battle in the middle third is an even one - and you'd expect it will be, although Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes could well paint a positive picture on that story for the men in black, white and blue, then it's going to come down to the creativity and kicking game.

In that department, on form and season stats, Nicho Hynes, who is likely to be in the running for the Dally M Medal in a few weeks time, has the cake and will lead the Sharks through the game as he has done all year following his club switch from the Storm which also saw him take the number seven jersey having previously played a majority of his time at fullback.

Hynes has been remarkable in both kicking and running games and it'll be up for the New South Wales reserve to make every play count in this one.

If Hynes is Cronulla's X-Factor, then Latrell Mitchell is it and a bit for the Rabbitohs.

Phenomenal as well in recent weeks, his running from the back and getting sets off to a good start, as well as his creativity and ability to create chances in attack, will be mightily important to the Rabbitohs.

In fact, while those two might decide the game, you'd have to say it's actually whichever player will be shut down better by the opposition defence might lose the game, just given how well both have been playing.

The history

The Sharks certainly have the historical edge coming into this clash.

They have won 47 matches between the two sides compared to 41 for the Rabbitohs, and also have the only final recorded in the win column.

Maybe the most intriguing part of the numbers though is the fact that, during the 13 games played between the two teams at the Sydney Football Stadium before it was knocked down and rebuilt, the Sharks never had a problem dispatching of the Bunnies, winning 10 of the 13 games played there between the two sides.

Overall record: Played 91, Sharks 47, Rabbitohs 41, drawn 3

Record at Sydney Football Stadium (includes old venue): Played 13, Sharks 10, Rabbitohs 3

Record in finals: Played 1, Sharks 1, Rabbitohs 0

Prediction

Again, there isn't much in this. Almost nothing.

But the Sharks finished second for a reason, and despite last week's disappointment, it would be difficult to see them losing two on the trot.

The extra day's rest between games should be enough to get them over the line.

Sharks by 10.

Key information

Kick-off: Saturday, September 17, 8pm (AEST)

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Referee: Grant Atkins