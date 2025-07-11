The Cronulla Sharks have managed to win their second match in six weeks, but left plenty to be desired in a contest filled with errors and missed opportunities.

Coming up against a second-tier Dolphins side due to injuries, the Sharks were lucky to walk away with the two points, but failed to deliver a decisive win as their run towards the 2025 NRL Finals continues.

Making several simple errors in attack and defence, the Sharks were unable to counter on several try-scoring opportunities, and they nearly fell to their opponents, who spurred a late comeback in the final 15 minutes of the contest.

Returning to the top-eight with a 24-12 win, they had several chances to extend the scoreline as they controlled possession throughout the contest but made ten errors, missed 29 tackles and were only able to complete 80 per cent of their sets.

With both teams missing a plethora of players due to injury, Nicho Hynes was able to apply scoreboard pressure within the opening ten minutes with some elegant footwork.

Still, it wouldn't be until nearly 50 minutes that they were able to double their lead through Jesse Ramien.

Luckily for Hynes, his misfortunes in defence wouldn't matter with him crossing over for another try down the right-edge before Sione Katoa cemented the win for the Shire-based club.

Embed from Getty Images

While the loss means The Dolphins will now move out of the top-eight, they did manage to remain competitive throughout the contest, even without seven of their Best 13 players out with injury.

Failing to give up, centres Max Feagai and Herbie Farnworth scored in the final 15 minutes and it nearly looked like they were about to produce a miracle comeback for the ages.

A month away from the injured duo of Felise Kaufusi (knee) and Kodi Nikorima (hamstring) once again being available for selection, coach Kristian Woolf may have to make some changes if they are still to contend for the NRL Finals.

Taking on the North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors in their next two matches, they don't have a tough draw in the run home to September, but will need to record some victories.

Superstar playmaker Isaiya Katoa will need to stand up in the halfback role,

Meanwhile, his supporting cast, including Jake Averillo, Jeremy Marshall-King, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, and Farnworth, will need to deliver better performances.