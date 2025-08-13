Cronulla Sharks captain Cameron McInnes has reportedly piqued the interest of another team as he prepares to enter the open market on November 1 due to being off-contract at the end of the 2026 NRL season.

A one-time NSW Blues representative, McInnes has been a stalwart of the Sharks forward pack since he arrived at the Shire in 2022 following stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Leading the club on and off the field, his work ethic and dedication are undeniable, but the 31-year-old is slowly coming to the backend of his playing career and isn't likely to remain in the NRL much longer.

Only contracted at the Sharks until the end of 2026, McInnes has piqued the interest of the Perth Bears, who are trying to build their inaugural roster ahead of their entry into the NRL for the 2027 NRL season, according to Brent Read on Triple M's NRL Daily.

Earlier in the season, the current club captain of the Sharks admitted that he is happy to prove himself on a yearly basis and sign one-year contracts rather than earn a long-term deal.

"It's not smart business for clubs to be signing old blokes for too long a deal. If it means that I need to prove it every year, then that's good. At the age I'm at, that's important," he told Australian Associated Press in March.

"As long as I'm playing good footy, I'm confident there'll be somewhere for me.

"I haven't achieved anywhere near what I think I can, but at the same time, having the drive to have to earn it every year is a good thing as well."