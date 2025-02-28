Cronulla Sharks forward Cameron McInnes has opened up on his future, suggesting he is happy to prove himself on a yearly basis moving forward.

One of the NRL's toughest players, McInnes, who was recorded for his attitude and performances over a staggeringly long period of time with a State of Origin debut in 2024, is off-contract with the Sharks at the end of the 2026 campaign.

A veteran of 204 games, McInnes is the current club captain of a Sharks side looking to breach the gap to the top two in 2025 after being the best of the rest last go around.

Now heading into his fourth season with the Sharks, McInnes has one more guaranteed season, but will likely attempt to negotiate an extension with the Sharks before November 1 to stop any poaching bid on the open market.

Despite that, McInnes told AAP that it wouldn't be smart business for him to be earning a long deal, and instead, he is happy to sign one-year contract extensions.

"I'm 31 right now," McInnes told the publication.

"It's not smart business for clubs to be signing old blokes for too long a deal. If it means that I need to prove it every year, then that's good. At the age I'm at, that's important.

"As long as I'm playing good footy, I'm confident there'll be somewhere for me.

"I haven't achieved anywhere near what I think I can, but at the same time, having the drive to have to earn it every year is a good thing as well."

McInnes has played the last 74 of his 2024 games at the Sharks and will continue to be the inspiration to a forward pack now led by new recruit Addin Fonua-Blake.

While McInnes has grown in stature and role at the Sharks since taking the spot of Dale Finucane as the club's number one lock, it has long been felt the Sharks were a big name at prop away from contending with Cronulla and Penrith.

Fonua-Blake addresses that situation after being let go by the New Zealand Warriors last year, while McInnes, who played multiple roles amid injuries for the Sharks last year, will still be out to produce big minutes and big numbers through the middle third, starting with this Sunday's opener against the Penrith Panthers in Las Vegas.