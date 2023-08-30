The NRL will allow the Cronulla Sharks to host a home final at home, despite the stadium's capacity being considerably less due to renovations.

Due to the stadium undergoing a re-development, the stadium's maximum capacity has been decreased from 20,000 to 13,500. It is also considerably less than other suburban home grounds that could host a final in September: Penrith Stadium (22,500), Hunter Stadium (30,000) and Canberra Stadium (25,000).

While the NRL approved them to host the North Queensland Cowboys at the stadium in last season's finals, a game against another New South Wales club could see more fans at the game and want to purchase tickets. It is likely they will face either the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters or Canberra Raiders in the first week of the finals.

"We have a policy," NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said on Tuesday.

"In week one, the policy is designed to reward the home team and reward the fans and the community from that particular area. That policy hasn't changed and it won't change this year.

"As we get further down the track, we move to the opportunity to look at bigger stadiums in that city and in that area."

"We'll then look at activating live sites and community activations in and around the stadiums," he added.

While the NRL has made a decision on the Cronulla Sharks hosting a home final at Shark Park, they are yet to finalise a decision on where the New Zealand Warriors will play when they host a home final. Due to finishing in the top-four they will either host a home game in week two or week three of the finals series.

The club currently play their home games at Mt Smart Stadium, but a move to Eden Park will see twice as many people attend the game due to seating capacity- Mt Smart Stadium can only fit roughly 25,000 people.

"If the Warriors are going to host a game much deeper into the finals, we'll have a discussion with them in due course," Abdo said.

"At this stage, the default position is that they'll be playing at Mt Smart."