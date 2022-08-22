The Cronulla Sharks’ remarkable season is about to pay dividends with a finals return, but the club is chasing answers over where they’ll get to play as they try to secure the first NRL final at PointsBet Stadium since 2008.

As it stands, the Sharks are likely to be moved to the newly-upgraded Allianz Stadium – but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, club chief executive Dino Mezzatesta has dismissed that idea.

“We’d be bitterly disappointed if we had to play elsewhere,” Mezzatesta said.

“Why should we be disadvantaged over everyone else who gets a home semi-final? That’s why you work so hard all year, to be in a position for a home final.

“Penrith will play at BlueBet Stadium, and if the Cowboys come second they’ll play in Townsville. I understand that. But if Penrith can play at BlueBet, why shouldn’t we be afforded the privilege of playing at PointsBet Stadium?”

As it stands, PointsBet Stadium currently has a reduced capacity of 12,000 people while renovations are underway on the leagues club. Importantly, there are also not enough permanent facilities to accommodate an extra set of dressing rooms for a curtain-raising NRLW fixture.

But it's worth noting the Sharks have lost just twice there all year - giving them the equal-best home record in the competition (with Penrith) and underscoring why a home final is so important.

The former Shark Park was initially listed as one of the suburban grounds set to receive a significant funding boost for upgrades before the NSW State Government diverted those funds to emergency flood recovery.

The NRL and Sharks officials met earlier in the month to discuss the suitability of PointsBet for a finals game, but a decision is yet to be made.