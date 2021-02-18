SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Chad Townsend of the Sharks celebrates with Scott Sorensen of the Sharks after scoring a try during the round 24 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Newcastle Knights at Southern Cross Group Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Cronulla Sharks are set to announce one of the biggest financial turnarounds in not just the club’s history, but the recent history of the competition.

In 2019, the club posted a massive loss of $5.45 million, but with even the challenges of COVID-19, the Sharks recorded a profit of $57,000 over the past year.

Cronulla’s chief executive Dino Mezzatesta told the Sydney Morning Herald that this was a great result for the football club, and ensured the Sharks would stay afloat for the years ahead.

“Even if you take away the increased NRL grant and JobKeeper subsidies, we were still going to be in the red, so we’ve put together a fairly comprehensive remediation plan,” he said.

“We worked with our key sponsors from day one and made sure we were in touch with them about their business and their requirements and our business and our requirements.

“You put all that together and you get this end result, which is impressive… This makes sure we’re sustainable and we’re very proud of the result.”

The Brisbane Broncos posted a loss of $470,000 after a dismal year in 2020, with news both on and off the field producing a forgettable season at Red Hill.

The club played away from their home ground at PointsBet Stadium due to refurbishment, but the Sharks will aim to to return in 2022.