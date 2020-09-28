The Brisbane Broncos are reportedly attempting to lure away Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

The Broncos have had a disastrous 2020 campaign which saw coach Anthony Siebold depart the role mid-season.

Cooper Cronk believes that Bellamy is on his way to Brisbane with a move already in the works.

The Daily Telegraph reported Bellamy is expected to join the Broncos in 2022 after his Storm deal expires.

Bellamy admitted that while he is in talks with three clubs, while no decision has been made on his future.

“I responded the other day that I’m not making any decision and I ain’t going to be talking about it until after the finals but I can tell you right here right now I haven’t agreed to nothing anywhere,” Bellamy said after the Storm’s 30-22 loss to the Dragons.

But Cronk believes he doesn’t want to discuss his future until after the finals series, in a bid to prevent his decision affecting the Storm’s charge for a premiership.

The Storm champion says that the lure of coaching the Broncos when they’re in such a predicament may be too tempting a challenge for the champion coach.

“I believe Craig, I’ve seen him speak like that.. he’s telling the truth,” Cronk told Fox League’s Big League Wrap.

“There’s no doubt he’s had conversations with the Broncos about what 2022 looks like but he’s protecting his group, he’s going to try and chase a premiership this year and then he’ll make the decision.”

Kevin Walters is expected to coach the Broncos in 2021, however if Bellamy was to sign on it would mean Walters would need to find a new role at the club or leave.

Cronk believes that will be no issue for the duo with them having worked together in the past in a coach/coaching director capacity.

“There are some examples that have turned toxic because you get some egos that want the limelight and don’t really do a team-orientated role but these guys have got a relationship that’s lasted for almost 30 years,” Cronk added.

“Craig’s approach to these things, he wont sit over the top of Kevvie he’ll sit in then there in support and give Kevvie all the guidance if it’s going to happen in 2022.

“But this is Kevvie Walters’ chance, he’s been hanging around wanting this opportunity. This is the best job in his career and he’s got his opportunity.”