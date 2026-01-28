Joseph Su'aalii believes Angus Crichton's impending switch to rugby union could act as a catalyst for more NRL players to seriously consider crossing codes, with a home World Cup fast emerging as a powerful pull factor.

Crichton, who played alongside Su'aalii at the Sydney Roosters, is set to depart the NRL at the end of the 2026 season, with Rugby Australia set to accelerate its push to secure established league talent ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Speaking on Crichton's situation, Su'aalii said seeing elite players successfully transition only reinforces belief among those still in the NRL system.

“You see one person do it, and the possibility opens up,” Su'aalii told the Daily Telegraph.

“I watched Israel Folau go across, Wendell Sailor, Karmichael Hunt, you start thinking, ‘Why not? I can do that as well.'”

The 22-year-old said that mindset is now filtering through younger players in particular, but also resonates with experienced NRL stars weighing their long-term futures.

“That's been a key factor for a lot of young kids coming through, and even older players too,” he said.

Crichton's physical profile and work ethic have long made him an appealing rugby prospect, and Su'aalii believes his former teammate has the attributes to thrive at Test level if fast-tracked.

“I'm not sure exactly what path they'll take with Angus, but whatever his journey is, he works hard, he's tough as hell on the field, and he's a great person off it,” Su'aalii said.

“All of those key characteristics are going to help him succeed.”

The Roosters will lose both Crichton and Mark Nawaqanitawase to rugby, while Zac Lomax has also been linked to a potential code switch, a sign that union's renewed recruitment drive is gaining traction.