Stephen Crichton is no guarantee to play Game 1 of the 2025 State of Origin series after picking up a fresh injury blow.

Coming into the game for Game 1 - where he has been picked at centre - under a cloud with a groin injury, he was spotted by The Sydney Morning Herald limping from the field on Monday during the training session held in Brisbane with an ice pack on his groin.

His movement seemed hampered in the footage, but the report suggests Blues officials are hopeful it's only a cork, and that he will be given the go ahead to take his spot on Wednesday evening.

The centre, who would have been one of the first picked in Laurie Daley's side, has trained perfectly otherwise despite the groin concern.

Should he be unable to take his place, Campbell Graham, who has remained in camp as the 18th man on standby for Crichton, will take his place in the run-on side.

The other concern for the Blues is around Payne Haas, who is battling a minor quad tear that was suffered last weekend against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Blues officials remain confident he will be able to play in Game 1, but his training on Monday was still hampered by the injury, and there is no guarantee he, or Crichton, it now seems, will be fit to play in Game 1.

Stefano Utoikamanu remains on standby for Haas.

Queensland have its own concern after centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow suffered what has been described as a 'knee knock' on Sunday afternoon, but officials have said they do not expect the injury to be anything serious.