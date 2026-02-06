Five years ago, Craig Bellamy signed one of the NRL's most unique contracts.

A five-year deal through to the end of 2026, but with a year-to-year component where he could elect at anytime to move away from head coaching duties and into an office or director role.

It was assumed that, one way or another, it would be the last time he signed a contract as a head coach, and in each of the last three seasons, all the talk has been that Bellamy would be done before the end of the deal.

But that's not the way it has panned out. Each year, he has elected to go around one more time, and now, he has signed a new two-year extension through to the end of 2028, surprising the rugby league universe again.

The 66-year-old though said that while he felt he could contribute to Melbourne, he wouldn't consider exiting.

“Coaching Melbourne Storm has always been a huge honour. I love this Club and everything it represents, the people, our history and our fans,” Bellamy said upon his confirmed re-signing.

“I've always said I'll only keep coaching if the Club believes I can still contribute. Having that certainty for the next three years is reassuring and I'm looking forward to seeing how far we can continue to grow as a squad.

“I'm also excited to keep working with our coaching and performance staff, who make Storm such a great place to be. We've got an outstanding coaching group, who are very capable, and I'm looking forward to helping with their ongoing development.”

Bellamy's new deal through to the end of 2028 will ensure he coaches the Storm for at least 26 years, which so far has been a run that includes 604 games, 22 finals series appearances, 11 grand finals and five premierships.

The news was confirmed by Melbourne on Friday evening without so much as a media link in recent weeks, and club chairman Matt Trip said the Victorian-based club were delighted that Bellamy had opted to extend his time.

“Craig remains one of the greatest coaches in rugby league history, and we're delighted to have him secured until the end of 2028, which remarkably will be his 26th consecutive season as Storm Head Coach," Tripp said.

“Craig continues to coach at the highest level, leading an exceptional group of coaches and performance staff who give him every opportunity to focus on developing our players and driving success.

“Craig's passion and determination are as strong as ever. He still has the energy and drive to take our team forward and help Melbourne Storm chase another Premiership.”

Bellamy, who holds the record for most consecutive games as coach of any club, is only one of four mentors to pass 600 games.