North Queensland Cowboys young gun fullback and half Tom Chester has taken himself off the open market, inking a 12-month extension to remain in Townsville.

As the Cowboys prepare for a possible period of transformation, Chester has confirmed he will remain with Todd Payten's side until at least the end of 2025, where he will undoubtedly continue heaping pressure on the spine players in a quest for more game time.

As it stands, the Cowboys first-choice spine will read Scott Drinkwater at fullback, Thomas Dearden and Chad Townsend in the halves, and Reece Robson at hooker in 2024.

But there is no guarantee it remains that way.

Chester, in his seven NRL appearances to date, of which there were six in 2023 having first joined the NRL squad in 2022, has impressed, while his form at QLD Cup level has also been strong.

His 2023 season was cut short by an ACL injury, and given the club's form, there is little doubt he would have seen a lot more first-grade during the second half of the campaign.

“It was a horrible way to end what was a promising season for Tom last year, but he has worked as hard as anyone in our building to come back from injury over the last six months,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement confirming the news of his contract extension.

“Tom still has a little way to go, but we know he won't leave any stone unturned to make the best possible recovery.

“Tom is a terrific team man and he is a great asset for Todd (Payten) because he can play a number of positions. We believe his best spot is fullback, but we see potential for him to play in the outside backs as well.

“This additional year gives Tom some surety about his future as he makes his recovery from a serious injury.”

The Cowboys, who missed the finals in 2023, have questions over the future of Chad Townsend, as well as Thomas Dearden, who is the target of a number of clubs on the open market.

Townsend's possible retirement could see Dearden move to the number seven, with room then at fullback and five-eighth for Drinkwater and Chester.

While he has played a majority of his senior rugby league at fullback, Chester was a half previously and has also spent time at centre, wing and lock in recent times, turning him into a potentially handy option off the bench if there is no room in the starting 13, although veteran Jake Granville's career will also continue into 2024 for the Cowboys.

In Chester's seven NRL games to date, he has scored three tries and, in 2023, averaged 93 metres per game despite four of his games seeing less than 30 minutes of game time off the bench.

His three games starting at fullback saw all three of his tries, with a combined 12 tackle breaks, 2 line breaks and 154 metres per game.