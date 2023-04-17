The North Queensland Cowboys have released an update on the availability and injury of star forward Jason Taumalolo.

The Cowboys captain had a great start to the season before suffering an injury earlier this season.

Although he has competed in every game so far for the Cowboys, a knee injury has been plaguing him throughout the past few matches.

The club has now confirmed that after consultation with the medical staff, Taumalolo has agreed that the injury had reached a point at which surgery was required.

The lock forward will undergo surgery on a knee cartilage injury on Thursday.

The surgery means the captain is expected to be on the sidelines for the next four to six weeks, with no exact predicted date for his return.