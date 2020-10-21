North Queensland have confirmed the signing of Warriors prop Lachlan Burr for the next two seasons.

Burr played under incoming Cowboys coach Todd Payten this season and has played 61 games in the league since making his debut with the Bulldogs in 2013.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

Payten was excited with the announcement, commending Burr’s professionalism.

“We’re really excited to bring Lachlan to North Queensland,” Payten said.

“He’s a big body, he’s got a good motor and he’s physical.

“On top of those on-field attributes, he’s a dedicated professional and a really good person.”

Burr has also played for the Titans and featured in the English Super League with Leigh Centurions.