The North Queensland Cowboys have revealed second-rower Luciano Leilua appeared in court on Wednesday morning on a low range drink driving charge.

The incident, which occurred on January 21, has not been reported at all in the following fortnight, with the Cowboys' statement released on Wednesday being the first mention.

The club confirmed they will work with the NRL integrity unit over the matter and make more comments once complete.

"North Queensland Cowboys player Luciano Leilua appeared in Townsville Magistrates Court this morning on a low range drink driving charge," the club wrote in the statement, released on their website at around lunchtime.

"Leilua registered a blood alcohol reading of 0.052 on January 21, 2024. Leilua pled guilty and was issued with a $300 fine and a one-month driving suspension.

"The Cowboys will continue to work with the NRL Integrity Unit on the matter and will make further comment once those discussions are complete."

Leilua heads into the 2024 season having spent the first half of the 2023 season unable to play under the NRL's no-fault stand-down rule following an off-field matter not related to his court appearance on Wednesday that also prevented him from travelling to the 2022 Rugby League World Cup with the Samoan squad who made the final, falling to Australia.

The second-rower is in a battle for a position in the Cowboys' 17 too, with coach Todd Payten having a tricky decision to make between Leilua, Heilum Luki, Jeremiah Nanai and Kulikefu Finefuiaki, who will all battle for minutes in the second-row come Round 1.

There is no suggestion the incident will have any impact on Leilua's potential of being picked during the first part of the season.

The Cowboys clash with the Brisbane Broncos (on February 18 at 4 pm in Mackay) and the Canberra Raiders (on February 25 at 3 pm in Queanbeyan) during their two pre-season challenge matches, before opening their campaign proper in Brisbane against the Dolphins on Sunday, March 10.