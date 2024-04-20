The North Queensland Cowboys have revealed Heilum Luki will likely return from a syndesmosis injury ahead of schedule.

The star second-rower, who has had a horror run with injuries in recent years, had the first half of his 2024 season shattered by an ankle injury in Round 2 against the Newcastle Knights.

QLD Country Bank NQL 21 FT 20 NEW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

The injury, confirmed to be a syndesmosis, was set to rule him out until at least Round 10 after a tightrope surgery to repair the injury, however, the Cowboys have now earmarked that he should be fit in Round 9 for a clash with the Dolphins.

QLD Country Bank NQL DOL

In a video posted to the club's website on Saturday, Cowboys' Physiotherapist Ash Graham confirmed Luki is now back running and will increase load training over the next week with an aim to be able to return in the Round 9 clash.

"It's a fairly accelerated protocol now especially with the way the surgery is done. It's a period of non weight bearing, then moving through weight bearing. He is starting to run this week, increasing his load in the next week or two and then look for him to be back out playing soon," Graham said.

"We are hoping for him to be back out against the Dolphins all things going to plan, so there is no reason he shouldn't be back out there full fitness."

Luki said the injury occurred when he landed under Griffin Neame, but also suggested his recvovery has gone well, and that he may even be aiming to return earlier than Round 9.

"I got caught in a tackle, and my leg got caught on the outside. Griffin Neame ended up landing on it, which twisted it backwards and I ended up doing my syndesmosis," Luki said when asked how the injury had occured.

"The recovery process is normally around six to eight weeks, but I'm hoping it'll be a return in six weeks. It's going really well. Everything is travelling really smoothly and I'm about to run this afternoon so it has gone well."

The Cowboys, ahead of their Round 7 game on Sunday afternoon against the Cronulla Sharks, have won four from six.