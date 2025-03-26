The North Queensland Cowboys have made a call on the future of outside back Tom Chester as he recovers from a ruptured ACL injury he sustained at pre-season training in December.

Recovering from his second ACL injury - the first occurred in 2023 - Chester has earned a contract extension from the Cowboys, which will keep him at the club for an extra season until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

Graduating from the Cowboys Young Guns, he was awarded a development contract in 2022 before being promoted to the Top 30 roster and has gone on to appear in 12 matches and score four tries.

Able to play in the back-line and in the forwards, his career has unfortunately been stalled due to various injuries but if he remains fit and healthy he is likely to be one of the favourites to earn a starting role in the line-up.

“Tom has had a horrible run with injury over the last few seasons, but we still believe he has the potential to have a successful NRL career,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said in a statement.

“He is a passionate North Queenslander and we are excited to be able to keep Tom here in his home town.

“Tom is meticulous in his preparation and tenacious in how he both trains and plays, which are the traits we try to build our club around.”