The North Queensland Cowboys are moving to secure one of their most important long-term pieces, with Tom Chester reportedly closing in on a contract extension.

According to the Courier Mail, the Cowboys are in advanced talks with Chester over a new deal that would keep the local junior in Townsville beyond the end of next season.

While Chester's form in the centres has already made him a priority retention target, his value to the club could become even greater if Scott Drinkwater leaves Townsville.

Drinkwater has been heavily linked with a move to the Dragons and there is growing expectation he will not be at the Cowboys beyond this season.

While recent re-signing Jaxon Purdue is viewed as the club's long-term fullback option, Chester's emergence in the centres gives the Cowboys another important piece as they prepare for life after Drinkwater.

The 24-year-old has excelled in the outside backs this season and shapes as a player capable of filling multiple roles in Todd Payten's squad.

Chester came through North Queensland's pathways system as a fullback before spending time on the wing and in the centres, with his versatility giving coach Todd Payten multiple options across the backline.

Chester has started the 2026 season strongly after overcoming two ACL injuries in less than two years, including a devastating setback that wiped out his entire 2025 campaign.

His recent strong form has reportedly prompted the Cowboys to ramp up negotiations, with Chester off-contract at the end of this season and rival clubs believed to be monitoring his situation.

Cowboys CEO of football Micheal Luck confirmed to the Courier Mail that the club is eager to retain Chester.

"We want to keep him for sure," Luck told the Courier Mail.

"We kept Jaxon Purdue last week and a player like Tom Chester is what our club has been set up for - a local junior who should never have to leave home to play in the NRL.

"We will work through the details with his manager and get something done that keeps him happy.

"We have started talks so we would love to keep Tom here."

Chester's re-signing could prove crucial as the Cowboys reshape their squad over the next few seasons.