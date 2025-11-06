The North Queensland Cowboys have missed out on a few key recruitment opportunities, including Sandon Smith and Jonah Pezet, but are looking towards building on their depth as they prepare for a finals push in 2026.

The club have added an explosive outside back to their system, signing Fijian international Ronald Philitoga on a development contract for the 2026 NRL season.

According to WWOS, the 24-year-old winger impressed scouts with his performances for Wynnum Manly in the Queensland Cup, where he scored 11 tries in 14 appearances.

Philitoga also represented Fiji in this year's Pacific Championships, starting on the wing in their clash against Papua New Guinea.

It marks a major opportunity for the pacey flyer, who has built a reputation for his finishing ability and power out wide.

Under Todd Payten, the Cowboys have focused on developing emerging outside backs to strengthen their depth heading into 2026.