The North Queensland Cowboys will be without all of Murray Taulagi, Gehamat Shibasaki and James Tamou in the coming weeks after the trio sustained injuries during the club's win over the Gold Coast Titans.

In what was a game that got off on the wrong foot for the men from Townsville, they would ultimately stage a comeback in the face of adversity after slipping 8-0 behind at one point.

Three unanswered tries either side of halftime gave the Cowboys the ascendancy, before a late try from Tom Chester, who is currently replacing suspended fullback Scott Drinkwater, sealed the deal.

While Todd Payten's side have endured a bumpy start to the 2023 campaign, it will now be on the club to stand up with more injuries hitting.

Taulagi is the biggest name of the trio, and unfortunately, will likely miss more weeks than the other duo, suffering an MCL injury during the first half which rubbed him out of the remainder of the game.

The Queensland Maroons winger is expected to miss between four and six weeks for the club, which could put his return around Magic Round, and leave him with just weeks to prove he is back on track to retain his spot in the Origin side.

Shibasaki's injury will be a further blow to depth in the outside backs, picking up a hamstring strain during the game which will see him miss out on between two and three weeks.

Shibasaki, who signed on a Top 30 deal with the club over the off-season after originally playing in the QLD Cup on a train and trial deal during the second half of last year following his move back from Japanese rugby, is tipped to miss between two and three weeks with the strain.

His injury is offset by the return of Peta Hiku from suspension, while the Cowboys could look to Brendan Elliot on the wing in a bid to replace Taulagi.

Tamou, on the other hand, has suffered a foot injury. His return timeline at this stage is still unclear, with the veteran prop to meet with specialists this week before a return timeframe can be set.

The veteran played off the bench against the Titans, but his absence could see Riley Price or Taniela Sadrugu handed a debut off the bench next week for Payten's side when they tackle the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday evening at Homebush.