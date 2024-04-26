Harrison Edwards' speculated departure from the Canterbury Bulldogs has been confirmed, with the North Queensland Cowboys landing his signature effective immediately.

Edwards' profile disappeared from the Canterbury Bulldogs' club website earlier this week, and it has now been confirmed he will move to Townsville on a deal that runs until at least the end of 2025, while the club have an option in their favour for 2026 as well.

A middle forward, Edwards can also slot in on the edge and Cowboys' director of football Michael Luck said Edwards is the type of player the Townsville-based outfit has been on the lookout for.

“We have been in the market for a player who can play both in the middle and on an edge,” Luck said in a statement confirming the news.

“We have watched Harrison play over a long period and when we met him we were impressed with his values and his eagerness to join us, work hard and compete for a spot in our NRL team.

“We believe he will fit into our group seamlessly and we are looking forward to him adding to both the depth and competition for positions in the squad.”

It's understood Edwards moving to the Cowboys on an immediate deal will see the Townsville-based club release Jack Gosiewski, who has requested a departure to the Brisbane Broncos on compassionate grounds.

That part of the deal has not yet been confirmed and is unlikely to be until at least the start of May, but it's well-known the Broncos have been on the lookout for a second-rower to add to a position where they are short on depth.