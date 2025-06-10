The North Queensland Cowboys have unveiled their best 13 players in club history.
An event that celebrated the 30-year anniversary club was held in Townsville over the weekend, with the club's best of the best recognised.
There will be no surprises that a number of the players were part of the 2015 premiership triumph, with names like Matt Bowen, Johnathan Thurston, Matthew Scott and electric winger Matt Sing headlining.
The Cowboys, who played their first official game in 1995, often struggled to attract marquee talent in their early years, and so it was only when their own pathways built, and the club found some success, that they were able to truly unlock positive results.
As a result, the team has a strong hint of recency bias, but with barely any criticism.
North Queensland Cowboys 30-year team
Fullback: Matt Bowen
Wing: Kyle Feldt
Centre: Paul Bowman
Centre: Kane Linnett
Wing: Matt Sing
Five-eighth: Michael Morgan
Halfback: Johnathan Thurston
Prop: Matthew Scott
Hooker: Aaron Payne
Prop: James Tamou
Second Row: Luke O'Donnell
Second Row: Gavin Cooper
Lock: Jason Taumalolo