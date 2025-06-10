The North Queensland Cowboys have unveiled their best 13 players in club history.

An event that celebrated the 30-year anniversary club was held in Townsville over the weekend, with the club's best of the best recognised.

There will be no surprises that a number of the players were part of the 2015 premiership triumph, with names like Matt Bowen, Johnathan Thurston, Matthew Scott and electric winger Matt Sing headlining.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys, who played their first official game in 1995, often struggled to attract marquee talent in their early years, and so it was only when their own pathways built, and the club found some success, that they were able to truly unlock positive results.

As a result, the team has a strong hint of recency bias, but with barely any criticism.

North Queensland Cowboys 30-year team

Fullback: Matt Bowen

Wing: Kyle Feldt

Centre: Paul Bowman

Centre: Kane Linnett

Wing: Matt Sing

Five-eighth: Michael Morgan

Halfback: Johnathan Thurston

Prop: Matthew Scott

Hooker: Aaron Payne

Prop: James Tamou

Second Row: Luke O'Donnell

Second Row: Gavin Cooper

Lock: Jason Taumalolo