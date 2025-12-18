Two young Queensland stars from the North Queensland Cowboys and The Dolphins are set for a surprising position change ahead of the start of the upcoming 2026 NRL season.

Two weeks before the start of the new year, reports have emerged that prodigy Jaxon Purdue is in line for a surprising switch of positions, which could mean the difference between him staying at Townsville or leaving for another team in the long term.

Spotted training in the halfback role during pre-season training, coach Todd Payten has confirmed that he has spent "80 per cent" of his time in the No.7 role as the side looks to reclaim a spot in the top-eight.

This comes after he has spent his time transitioning between the centres and the five-eighth spot in his 32 appearances since his debut in Round 13 of the 2024 NRL season.

“He is training at halfback at the moment, he is getting about 80 per cent of his reps at halfback and the other 20 per cent in the centres,” coach Todd Payten said via The Townsville Bulletin.

“Whether (he) is in the centres or in the halves, I can't tell you right at the minute.

“They are fighting it out, everyone is competing for a spot.Some of the stuff he has been able to do here at training is really exciting.

“It is pushing the whole group along and we have some pieces around him which can only help him.”

Meanwhile, Selwyn Cobbo is hoping to resurrect his career in the centres at The Dolphins in 2026 despite not playing a single match in that position with the Broncos during this year's campaign.

Also able to play at fullback and on the wing, Cobbo's biggest competition will be Jake Averillo and Tevita Naufahu, as Herbie Farnworth has locked down the other spot and is regarded as the best centre in the NRL at the moment.

"Selwyn is loving life and loving the challenge and change at the moment," Cobbo's manager, Tas Bartlett, told Wide World of Sports.

"He is training well, hopes to play in the centres and looks a million bucks."

This has seemingly confirmed that Jack Bostock (who is returning from an ACL injury) and Jamayne Issako have locked down their spots on the wing with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow at fullback.