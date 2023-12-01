The North Queensland Cowboys have reportedly added another forward to the club's stocks with the signing of Thomas Mikaele.

A former player for the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans, Mikaele left the NRL in the middle of last season to return to the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

News Corp has reported that the Cowboys and Thomas Mikaele agreed to contract terms last week that will see the forward at the club for the upcoming season.

It is understood by the publication that he was granted a release from the Wolves to return home to Australia on compassionate grounds. However, the reports have yet to be confirmed by either the Cowboys or Warrington.

An Under-18s Queensland representative during his junior days, Mikaele debuted for the Tigers in 2019 and would go on to play 66 matches for the club across four seasons.

He would then take his talents overseas before linking up with the Gold Coast Titans at the beginning of the 2023 season, but would only feature in one first-grade game.

If the reports are anything to go by, he will add extra depth to the Cowboys, who already feature the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Reece Robson, Reuben Cotter and Jeremiah Nanai in the forward.

Failing to make the finals, immense pressure has been put on the team and Todd Payten as they look to emasculate their 2022 season efforts that saw them 80 minutes away from featuring in the Grand Final.