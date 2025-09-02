Formerly a member of the Brisbane Broncos junior development system, Jye Gray has opened up on his decision to make the switch from Red Hill to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In less than 24 months, Gray has taken the NRL competition by storm, making a name for himself at one of the proudest and most famous clubs in rugby league.

Within two seasons, the fullback has gone from being an unknown debutant to being one of the most recognisable players in cardinal and myrtle colours, and was even leading the Dally M leaderboard at the start of the year.

Amid continuous links to the rebel rugby union competition known as R360, the 21-year-old has opened up on his decision to first join the Rabbitohs in 2022.

Training alongside the likes of Ezra Mam and Selwyn Cobbo at the Broncos, the young star admitted that it was hard to turn down the opportunity to go into an NRL system, which was something that the Bunnies offered.

"I got an opportunity to come out of school and go into a full-time system," Gray told Zero Tackle.

"I was with the Broncos until just before I graduated, and then came over here to the Rabbitohs. I trained with Selwyn Cobbo there for a bit and was like, this guy's a freak."

"They gave me that opportunity, and I was so grateful, I couldn't turn it down. Being able to play football full-time, it was a dream of mine that I've had since a little kid.

"[The transition] was hard, but I lived with my uncle and auntie. I had family down here, which was nice, moving in with them, and I'm still living with them now.

"It was really nice just being able to have family down here, and obviously, the club made it really easy as well. They were all welcoming, and it was awesome.

Born in New South Wales but raised on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Gray was highly regarded as a junior talent but missed out on the Australian Schoolboys team in 2022.

However, that didn't stop him from helping lead the Souths Logan Magpies to the Mal Meninga Cup title during that year's campaign alongside former Under-19s Queensland representatives Israel Leota, Stanley Huen, Chris Faagutu and Broncos dummy-half Blake Mozer.

Playing five-eighth during that period of his career, he still holds a close bond with all of his former teammates, in particular with Mozer, whom he has known since the age of 11, playing at the Runaway Bay Seagulls together.

"I'm still really good mates with Blake. We've been good mates since we were about 11, 12," Gray added.

"Every time I go back to the Gold Coast, I'll go down and see him and play some golf. He knows I'll always beat him.

"We had heaps of memories. We played club footy for Runaway Bay down there on the Gold Coast, and then played most of our representative football together as well.

"It was always cool getting to play with him through our whole childhood, pretty much."