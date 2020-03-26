Could this powerhouse NRL club go under?

Broncos CEO Paul White has declared that the game of rugby league and his club are in the ‘fight for survival.’

The league and clubs face significant financial hardship from the suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus crisis.

Significant layoffs have already made, with several clubs standing down their football departments and staff earlier this week.

And not even the powerhouse Broncos are immune to to the adversity, despite having almost $15 million in the bank and reportedly amassing revenue of almost $52 million last year.

“It is a really tough time for our industry. We are in a fight for our survival as a game, and for us as a club,” White told ESPN.

“We certainly want to be around for season 2021 and we are looking at all scenarios.”

White said that the club had made contingency plans four weeks ago to plan for such a disaster.

“The fortunate thing about our club is that we started planning and did some scenario testing for this probably four weeks ago.

“No one could have anticipated where this would start and finish and no one can now.

“At this point in time our club is in a strong position, bearing in mind that our business model is based on another 15 clubs participating and the NRL competition proceeding.

“But we have already taken some strong action and there will be more pain to come unfortunately for some wonderful people at our organisation.

“We want the competition to survive, so we are united as 16 clubs to take whatever measures are necessary for this competition to survive.”

Originally set to leave Brisbane at the end of the season, White said he may reconsider that decision to help get the club back on their feet.