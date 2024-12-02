A former utility for the New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters has revealed that he is open to an NRL return as he enters the final season of his current contract.

Entering the final 12 months of his contract with the Wigan Warriors, Adam Keighran's future remains up in the air as he has yet to agree on a deal beyond next season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Keighran moved overseas following stints with the New Zealand Warriors (2019-20) and Sydney Roosters (2021-22), in which he made 26 appearances and scored 120 career points.

Speaking on the Keegan and Company podcast, Keighran revealed that he would be open to returning to Australia if the opportunity presented itself.

However, he is also happy to remain overseas with the Wigan Warriors in the Super League competition.

"I'm pretty open. I've got another year with Wigan, and I'm sure we're going to be successful again," Keighran said.

"We've got such a good thing, and hopefully, next year is as successful as this year. But being back home would be such an ideal thing.

"But for me, in Wigan, it's such a successful club and such a good environment, so I can't complain about being there. I'm happy there, but as I say, I'm open to seeing what's available.

"If the opportunity comes back here [in Australia], maybe, but if not, I'm happy at Wigan. It's such a good environment."

Previously linked with a potential move to the Newcastle Knights and Penrith Panthers before finding himself playing overseas with Wigan and the Catalans Dragons, Keighran would add versatility and experience to any NRL side.

Considering the competition is close to expanding to 20 teams in the coming years, it is extremely likely that he will eventually find himself back in Australia.

Although he will play with Wigan again in 2025, he is currently in Australia as he continues his personal training.

"It's a good break, they're really good for the Aussie boys like that over there. They trust us, and we're going to repay them with that and come back fit," he added.

"That's what I love about the club so much, they're such a family club, they're always checking in. I think that's why we're probably so successful, if you're happy off the field, you play a lot better on the field.