Former Gold Coast Titans' back Corey Thompson has committed to a rugby league homecoming in 2023 when he rejoins the Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup.

A noted workaholic, Thompson has applied his trade in the outside backs in over 170 games across both the NRL and Super League.

It was only back in September that the 32-year-old announced his retirement from the NRL.

Somewhat of a journeyman player having played for the Bulldogs, Wests Tigers, Widnes Vikings and Titans perhaps it's fitting that Thompson's playing career ends where it began.

"To have the opportunity to come back to such a great club that helped me become a professional rugby league player is going to be great," Thompson told the QRL News of his return to the Tigers.

“The club has a great mix of youth and experience filled with quality players and I'm excited to work hard and meet all the boys."

Brisbane Tigers coach, Matt Church was also ecstatic to have Thompson back in the Brisbane jersey for the first time in over nine years.

“Corey's football journey started as an Easts Mt Gravatt junior through to Cup with the Tigers in 2012 and the start of 2013. So, to attract him back is a lovely story for him, the club and a great bookend to his career," Church said.

“It's safe to say that Corey had to earn everything that he achieved in his career, and he wants to use his experience to benefit our squad.

“Corey remains passionate about the game, the Tigers and will help mentor our younger players.

“Not only are we getting a great player, but we're also getting a quality person. Corey's energy is infectious, and I can't wait to welcome him back in the Tigers colours and to our club."