St George star Corey Norman will discuss his future with interim Dragons coach Dean Young on Monday, reports NRL.com.

Norman is expected to stay at the Dragons in 2021 despite the sacking of former coach Paul McGregor.

Norman has had an up and down time at the Dragons since his arrival. He made his State of Origin debut last year but was dropped just a fortnight ago.

The first season of Norman’s three-year Dragons deal – believed to be worth around $2.5 million – was subsidised by the Eels, it’s understood the Dragons are open to offload him to a rival NRL outfit for next season.

There has been little interest in Norman from other clubs at this stage though.

There has been talk of a swap with ex-captain Gareth Widdop at Warrington, but that was shot down as quickly as it was raised. Norman was adamant he will not be moving to England.

“There’s no chance of me going to England. It’s too cold,” Norman said after the Eels win, admitting the reports of a UK move had caught him off-guard.

“I spoke to my manager and cleared it up. There is no chance I am going over there.

“I’m still contracted here for another year so I am keen to stay here.

“I expect to be here next year. I want to finish the year strong and move onto next year.

“When you’re in a side that is getting done and you’re a main ball player it falls on you. That’s rugby league and that’s what happens if you’re not getting the result. It is what it is.”

NRL.com are reporting that Norman’s role in the halves was the cause of disagreement between the Dragons’ selection panel.

Norman wants to play in the halves long term though.

“I definitely want to be playing in the halves,” Norman said.

“We have a meeting on Monday and we’ll see what happens.