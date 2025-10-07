The Cook Islands have confirmed their squad for the Pacific Championships, with a number of NRL-contracted players to lead the way.

Sharks star centre KL Iro, who is also eligible for other nations, is unarguably the biggest star who will run out for the Aitu when they play the Bowl tournament against Papua New Guinea and Fiji throughout October.

Iro will be joined by South Sydney Rabbitohs prop Davvy Moale, Brisbane Broncos edge forward Brendan Piakura New Zealand Warriors utility forward Marata Niukore, Newcastle Knights youngster Mason Teague and Roosters prop Makahesi Makatoa.

Brad Takairangi, Esan Marsters, Pride Petterson-Robati, Reuben Porter and Tepai Moeroa have also been named for the tournament as players with former NRL experience.

Takairangi, who is the squad's most experienced player, currently plays for the Dapto Canaries in the Illawarra competition and will likely hang onto his career for one more season if the Cook Islands can qualify for the World Cup.

This tournament, in truth, will serve as a warm-up for the Cook Islands real objective this year, which will be to defeat South Africa when the two sides clash at CommBank Stadium on November 9 for a spot in the reduced ten-team World Cup, to be played in Australia and Papua New Guinea next year.

In the Pacific tournament, the Cook Islands will clash with Fiji on October 18 and Papua New Guinea on October 25, with both games to be played in Port Moresby.

Cook Islands squad for 2025 Pacific Championships

Brad Takairangi

Brendan Piakura

Brody Tamarua

Cassius Cowley

Davvy Moale

Delahia Wigmore

Esan Marsters

Esom Ioka

Justin Makirere

KL Iro

Marata Niukore

Makahesi Makatoa

Mason Teague

Paul Ulberg

Pride Petterson-Robati

Reuben Porter

Reubenn Rennie

Rua Ngatikaura

Teapo Stoltman

Tepai Moeroa