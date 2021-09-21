Canberra veteran Ryan James is set to officially sign with the Brisbane Broncos for next season, pending a release from the Raiders.

According to The Courier Mail, James and the Broncos have agreed to a two-year deal for the veteran to venture back to Queensland, with the Red Hill club now awaiting a release to be finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

James has long been linked to a move to Brisbane, with coach Kevin Walters looking to add experience and depth to his squad for next season.

SEE ALSO: Roosters confirm five departures

RYAN JAMES

Prop Raiders 2021 SEASON AVG 67.5

All Run Metres 0.2

Tries 1

Tackle Breaks

The Broncos have enjoyed a stellar season of signings this year, with Adam Reynolds, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Pereira, Brenko Lee, Billy Walters, Corey Jensen and Logan Bayliss all venturing to Brisbane for 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

James - along with Jensen and Capewell - will add to an emerging forward pack at the Broncos, led by New South Wales prop Payne Haas.

Despite being contracted with the Raiders for next season, James will opt out of the final year of his deal with the Green Machine under the club's permission.

Embed from Getty Images

James played 11 seasons with the Titans before venturing to the Raiders ahead of 2021, where he has since played 12 matches.

The Tweed Heads product will bring in a wealth of experience to the Broncos' squad, having played 158 games across his career.