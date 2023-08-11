The sudden exit of Toa Samoa coach Matt Parish has led to immediate speculation that Matthew Johns could take over the hot seat, but the media personality and former player has all but ruled himself out of contention.

Parish made the decision to step down as Samoan coach on Thursday, having led the team to the Rugby League World Cup final in 2022.

In doing so, he and his squad became the first Tier 2 nation to qualify for a World Cup final.

In the lead-up to the World Cup, and on multiple occasions previously, it had been suggested that Johns, his brother Andrew, or even a combination of the pair could have taken over Samoa, or another Pacific Island nation.

Matthew and Andrew Johns have been at loggerheads in recent times, making a combination of the pair unlikely, but Matthew told SEN Radio on Thursday afternoon that it wouldn't be him taking over Samoa.

“The World Cup would've been perfect,” Johns told SEN 1170 The Run Home.

“There was talk before the World Cup that the players had signed a petition so they wouldn't play under Matt, our thing was, if this happens right before the World Cup, then Joey and I would come in and coach the side, and we'll do it for nothing.

“Our plan was going in there, to coach the World Cup put a coaching structure in, take some guys in who can then take the baton and the momentum and keep going.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

“The Samoan job, it's for a full-time coach, it's not just about coaching it's about cultivating Samoan rugby league, the World Cup would've been perfect for me with my work commitments but unfortunately that didn't happen.”

Parish made the call to step down to allow fresh blood into the system with the hope that Samoa can continue improving and pushing for a potential title.

“It has been an incredible journey filled with triumphs, unforgettable memories and lifelong friendships but I believe it's the right time to stand aside and give someone else the opportunity to take the lead,” Parish said in a statement announcing his exit.

“I am extremely grateful and honoured to have been part of this wonderful team and proud of the progress we have made and the positive impact that our players had on all Samoans around the world.

“I also want to express my deepest gratitude to all the dedicated and loyal players and staff that I have been fortunate enough to work with and thank them for their unwavering support and commitment.

"I am confident that the team will continue to thrive under new leadership and achieve even greater success in the future.

“I am forever humbled and thankful to all the faithful Samoans throughout the world who inspired our great team to success and thank you all for allowing me to be a part of this amazing journey.”

The 2026 World Cup was originally supposed to be held a year earlier in France, however, the nation withdrew support for the tournament.

A new host is yet to be confirmed, however, the IRL has confirmed it will be held in the southern hemisphere.

As it stands, Samoa has already qualified for that tournament, and the Pacific Island's next international rugby league commitment will likely be a tri-nations series at the end of the 2023 NRL season against Australia and New Zealand.