For decades we have known State of Origin is the pinnacle of our 13-man game.

It turns the common fan into a die-hard as Queensland and New South Wales form a deadly hatred for each other three times a year.

Apparently the rivalry is strong enough to reach the shores of Ireland, with two-time champion UFC fighter Conor McGregor having his say on who will win Wednesday night's decider.

Although the jury is still out on how much rugby league McGregor actually watches in his spare time away from the bright lights.

"Queensland or New South Wales?" McGregor was asked on Main Event TV.

"I'll go with Queensland, and reason being Queensland are a staunch crew of people, and why?

"Because they accepted Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, which was our inaugural Australian event in Queensland, and it was very, very good."

McGregor is part-owner of the bare-knuckle competition, and has been on a warpath promoting his event, taking the opportunity with both hands to plug his side-hustle.

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The mixed martial arts star formerly held the Featherweight and Lightweight Championship titles, and became the first athlete to hold UFC championship belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

After finding some trouble with a landing spot for his bare knuckle competition on Australian shores, Townsville emerged as the location for its maiden appearance, which took place on April 18.

The rest is history, and McGregor now stands with those north of the border in Australia's biggest sporting rivalry.

"We're going to build on our Australian efforts with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship," the two-division champion added.

"We had an issue, I don't want to say Perth or Sydney, I don't know where it was, but we were good to go, the event sold out, (but) it hit a certain board, and some board members hadn't got the cajones for bare knuckle at this time.

"Even though the people of Australia are a fighting nation and a strong nation and would love bare knuckle. However, Queensland came through and we hosted a bare knuckle event in Queensland."

McGregor plans on joining his own competition after his UFC contract dries up to ensure eyes will be glued to his product, given he is one of the most prestigious athletes in the fighting sport world.

He will make his highly anticipated return to the UFC for the first time since 2021, where he fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, resulting in a TKO loss and a broken leg in the first round.

McGregor will face Max Holloway in the cage on July 12, four days after his Queensland Maroons will go to battle to defend the shield against the NSW Blues on Wednesday night.