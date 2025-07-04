Sydney Roosters utility Connor Watson has revealed he wants to start at lock for the tri-colours next season.

Able to play a host of positions, Watson, who is currently in New South Wales Blues camp preparing for next Wednesday's decider, has become one of the game's most versatile players.

Entering the NRL as a half, he transitioned into a ball-playing forward during his time at the Newcastle Knights, but has also spent time in the centres and at dummy half, where he has been starting for the injury-plagued Roosters throughout 2025.

That's likely to continue through to the end of the year following the release of Brandon Smith, but Reece Robson's arrival next year from the North Queensland Cowboys means there is almost zero chance of that continuing.

The star instead is eyeing off the club's number 13 jumper.

Victor Radley has traditionally had ownership of that, but his career is in limbo over repeated concussions, and he has also spent some time in the second-row throughout the course of 2025.

It could mean Watson, who was noted for his ball-playing during his stint at the Knights, could take over the tri-colours' lock forward role next year in an era where the 13 plays like a mix between a prop and a half.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Watson said 13 is his best position.

“I'm not sure exactly how it will all work, but I think if anything Reece coming probably allows me to play more football as a No.13, which I feel like that's my best position to be honest,” Watson told the publication.

The utility will likely spend time at 9 and 13 again during the decider for Laurie Daley's side, but admitted he hasn't discussed the prospects of a role change in 2026 with coach Trent Robinson.

“Well I actually haven't spoken to Robbo about it to be honest, but I'd probably say so,” Watson said of playing more lock than dummyhalf in 2026.

“When I first came here it was more to be around that No.13/No.9 role, but more leaning to the No.13.

“Then straight away, Sam Verrills got injured in the pre-season, so then I was sort of chucked into No.9 there the last couple of years.

“Then I went back to No.13 for a bit and then it was good last year. I felt like we had a really good balance of when Cheese (Brandon Smith) and I were playing together.

“Whether he would start or I would start at No.13 and then I'll go to No.9 to give him a break and then come back on and play together.”