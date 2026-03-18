Penrith Panthers forward Luke Garner may not be leaving the club after all, with conflicting reports now emerging regarding his future.

It was reported earlier this week by Wide World of Sports that Garner was almost certain to leave the Panthers, with the Perth Bears believed to be the most likely new home.

That move would have made him the third Panther to make the move west alongside Liam Henry and Scott Sorensen.

But it now appears that may not be the case, with News Corp reporting he is instead about to re-sign with the Panthers after a strong start to the season, in which he has started both games for the men from the foot of the mountains.

In addition to that, it's believed the Gold Coast Titans have also shown interest in the forward, but will miss out on his signature with Garner preferring the security of Penrith.

It's been a roller-coaster of a last year for Garner, who at one point asked for a release from Penrith and was, in fact, granted permission to look around, only for that to be scuppered.

The forward admitted as recently as last August that he wasn't sure what the future held, and refused to guarantee he would remain part of Ivan Cleary's all-conquering side.

Garner has been a key part of that, whether starting or off the bench, or shuffling into the centres, and Penrith were keen to retain him given the aforementioned losses to Perth already confirmed.

The 30-year-old brings experience and toughness, but will need to fight for his spot against a young crop of players rising through Penrith's system.

Garner will come from the bench in this weekend's clash against the Sydney Roosters for the first time this season, with Liam Martin to return from injury.