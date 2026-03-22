There are significant concerns for former NRL star James Segeyaro, who suffered a serious hip injury on Sunday.\n\nSegeyaro was injured in his club debut for the Glebe Dirty Reds in the Ron Massey Cup.\n\nThe Dirty Reds put out a statement on social media regarding Segeyaro's injury status after the game.\n\n"Thank you to all those passing on their best wishes to James Segeyaro, who suffered a seemingly serious injury during his debut match for Glebe today," a team spokesperson wrote.\n \n"James has been conveyed to hospital where he is being treated for a hip injury. We will provide further updates in due course."\n \n\nThe club made a further update after responding to reports on social media.\n \n"One of the genuinely great characters of the game and was having an absolute blinder today."\n \n"Fingers crossed for the best possible news for James and his family."\n \n\nSegeyaro played 155 NRL games across five NRL clubs, debuting in 2011 for the North Queensland Cowboys.\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nHe was named Dally M Hooker of the Year in 2014, where he played his best footy for the Penrith Panthers.\n \n\nHe last played in the NRL for the Manly Sea Eagles, playing one game in the match where seven starting players stood down due to a pride-themed jersey design in 2022.