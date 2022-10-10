The men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will take place at the same time in England throughout October and November.

In what is the biggest World Cup ever, 16 men's teams, 8 women's teams and 8 women's teams will play games around England before all three finals are played on the same weekend of November 18 and 19 in Manchester.

Zero Tackle have compiled all 61 fixtures in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) so that you can have one complete list of every game to take place across all three tournaments.

AEDT is applicable for those in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory. Time conversions to other states are as below:

South Australia: Subtract 30 minutes

Queensland: Subtract 1 hour

Northern Territory: Subtract 1 hour and 30 minutes

Western Australia: Subtract 3 hours

Here are the complete fixtures: