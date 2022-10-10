The men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will take place at the same time in England throughout October and November.
In what is the biggest World Cup ever, 16 men's teams, 8 women's teams and 8 women's teams will play games around England before all three finals are played on the same weekend of November 18 and 19 in Manchester.
Zero Tackle have compiled all 61 fixtures in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) so that you can have one complete list of every game to take place across all three tournaments.
AEDT is applicable for those in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory. Time conversions to other states are as below:
- South Australia: Subtract 30 minutes
- Queensland: Subtract 1 hour
- Northern Territory: Subtract 1 hour and 30 minutes
- Western Australia: Subtract 3 hours
Here are the complete fixtures:
|Tournament
|Date
|Time
|Fixture
|Venue
|Men's
|Sun Oct 16
|12:30am
|England vs Samoa
|St James' Park, Newcastle
|Men's
|Sun Oct 16
|5:30am
|Australia vs Fiji
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Men's
|Mon Oct 17
|12:30am
|Scotland vs Italy
|Kingston Park, Newcastle
|Men's
|Mon Oct 17
|3:00am
|Jamaica vs Ireland
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Men's
|Mon Oct 17
|5:30am
|New Zealand vs Lebanon
|Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
|Men's
|Tue Oct 18
|5:30am
|France vs Greece
|Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
|Men's
|Wed Oct 19
|5:30am
|Tonga vs Papua New Guinea
|Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
|Men's
|Thu Oct 20
|5:30am
|Wales vs Cook Islands
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|Men's
|Sat Oct 22
|5:30am
|Australia vs Scotland
|Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry
|Men's
|Sun Oct 23
|12:30am
|Fiji vs Italy
|Kingston Park, Newcastle
|Men's
|Sun Oct 23
|3:00am
|England vs France
|University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
|Men's
|Sun Oct 23
|5:30am
|New Zealand vs Jamaica
|MKM Stadium, Hull
|Men's
|Mon Oct 24
|12:30am
|Lebanon vs Ireland
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|Men's
|Mon Oct 24
|3:00am
|Samoa vs Greece
|Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
|Men's
|Tue Oct 25
|5:30am
|Tonga vs Wales
|Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
|Men's
|Wed Oct 26
|5:30am
|Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands
|Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
|Men's
|Sat Oct 29
|5:30am
|New Zealand vs Ireland
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Men's
|Sun Oct 30
|12:30am
|England vs Greece
|Bramall Lane, Sheffield
|Men's
|Sun Oct 30
|3:00am
|Fiji vs Scotland
|Kingston Park, Newcastle
|Men's
|Sun Oct 30
|5:30am
|Australia vs Italy
|Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
|Men's
|Mon Oct 31
|11:00pm
|Lebanon vs Jamaica
|Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
|Men's
|Mon Oct 31
|1:30am
|Tonga vs Cook Islands
|Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
|Men's
|Mon Oct 31
|4:00am
|Samoa vs France
|Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
|Men's
|Tue Nov 1
|5:30am
|Papua New Guinea vs Wales
|Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
|Women's
|Wed Nov 2
|1:30am
|England vs Brazil
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Women's
|Wed Nov 2
|4:00am
|Papua New Guinea vs Canada
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Women's
|Thu Nov 3
|4:00am
|New Zealand vs France
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Women's
|Thu Nov 3
|6:30am
|Australia vs Cook Islands
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 4
|4:00am
|Spain vs Ireland
|Copper Box Arena, London
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 4
|6:30am
|England vs Australia
|Copper Box Arena, London
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 4
|10:00pm
|France vs Wales
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Wheelchair
|Sat Nov 5
|12:30am
|Scotland vs USA
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Men's
|Sat Nov 5
|6:30am
|Quarter-final
|John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield
|Women's
|Sat Nov 5
|11:00pm
|England vs Canada
|DW Stadium, Wigan
|Men's
|Sun Nov 6
|1:30am
|Quarter-final
|DW Stadium, Wigan
|Women's
|Sun Nov 6
|4:00am
|Papua New Guinea vs Brazil
|MKM Stadium, Hull
|Men's
|Sun Nov 6
|6:30am
|Quarter-final
|MKM Stadium, Hull
|Wheelchair
|Mon Nov 7
|11:00pm
|England vs Spain
|Copper Box Arena, London
|Wheelchair
|Mon Nov 7
|1:30am
|Australia vs Ireland
|Copper Box Arena, London
|Men's
|Mon Nov 7
|1:30am
|Quarter-final
|Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
|Women's
|Mon Nov 7
|4:00am
|New Zealand vs Cook Islands
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Women's
|Mon Nov 7
|6:30am
|Australia vs France
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Wheelchair
|Tue Nov 8
|4:00am
|France vs Scotland
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Wheelchair
|Tue Nov 8
|6:30am
|Wales vs USA
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Wheelchair
|Wed Nov 9
|10:00pm
|Australia vs Spain
|Copper Box Arena, London
|Wheelchair
|Thu Nov 10
|12:30am
|England vs Ireland
|Copper Box Arena, London
|Women's
|Thu Nov 10
|4:00am
|Canada vs Brazil
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Women's
|Thu Nov 10
|6:30am
|England vs Papua New Guinea
|Headingley Stadium, Leeds
|Wheelchair
|Thu Nov 10
|10:00pm
|France vs USA
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Wheelchair
|Fri Nov 11
|12:30am
|Wales vs Scotland
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Women's
|Fri Nov 11
|4:00am
|France vs Cook Islands
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Women's
|Fri Nov 11
|6:30am
|Australia vs New Zealand
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Men's
|Sat Nov 12
|6:45am
|Semi-final
|Elland Road, Leeds
|Men's
|Sun Nov 13
|1:30am
|Semi-final
|The Emirates Stadium, London
|Wheelchair
|Sun Nov 13
|11:00pm
|Semi-final
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Wheelchair
|Mon Nov 14
|1:30am
|Semi-final
|English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
|Women's
|Tue Nov 15
|4:00am
|Semi-final
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Women's
|Tue Nov 15
|6:30am
|Semi-final
|LNER Community Stadium, York
|Wheelchair
|Sat Nov 19
|6:30am
|Final
|Manchester Central, Manchester
|Women's
|Sun Nov 20
|12:15am
|Final
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Men's
|Sun Nov 20
|3:00am
|Final
|Old Trafford, Manchester