BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: The Australian Kangaroos celebrate victory as captain Cameron Smith holds up the world cup trophy after the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Final between the Australian Kangaroos and England at Suncorp Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League World Cup will take place at the same time in England throughout October and November.

In what is the biggest World Cup ever, 16 men's teams, 8 women's teams and 8 women's teams will play games around England before all three finals are played on the same weekend of November 18 and 19 in Manchester.

Zero Tackle have compiled all 61 fixtures in Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) so that you can have one complete list of every game to take place across all three tournaments.

AEDT is applicable for those in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory. Time conversions to other states are as below:

  • South Australia: Subtract 30 minutes
  • Queensland: Subtract 1 hour
  • Northern Territory: Subtract 1 hour and 30 minutes
  • Western Australia: Subtract 3 hours

Here are the complete fixtures:

Tournament Date Time Fixture Venue
Men's Sun Oct 16 12:30am England vs Samoa St James' Park, Newcastle
Men's Sun Oct 16 5:30am Australia vs Fiji Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Men's Mon Oct 17 12:30am Scotland vs Italy Kingston Park, Newcastle
Men's Mon Oct 17 3:00am Jamaica vs Ireland Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Men's Mon Oct 17 5:30am New Zealand vs Lebanon Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Men's Tue Oct 18 5:30am France vs Greece Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
Men's Wed Oct 19 5:30am Tonga vs Papua New Guinea Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
Men's Thu Oct 20 5:30am Wales vs Cook Islands Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Men's Sat Oct 22 5:30am Australia vs Scotland Coventry Building Society Arena, Coventry
Men's Sun Oct 23 12:30am Fiji vs Italy Kingston Park, Newcastle
Men's Sun Oct 23 3:00am England vs France University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton
Men's Sun Oct 23 5:30am New Zealand vs Jamaica MKM Stadium, Hull
Men's Mon Oct 24 12:30am Lebanon vs Ireland Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Men's Mon Oct 24 3:00am Samoa vs Greece Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
Men's Tue Oct 25 5:30am Tonga vs Wales Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
Men's Wed Oct 26 5:30am Papua New Guinea vs Cook Islands Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Men's Sat Oct 29 5:30am New Zealand vs Ireland Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Men's Sun Oct 30 12:30am England vs Greece Bramall Lane, Sheffield
Men's Sun Oct 30 3:00am Fiji vs Scotland Kingston Park, Newcastle
Men's Sun Oct 30 5:30am Australia vs Italy Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens
Men's Mon Oct 31 11:00pm Lebanon vs Jamaica Leigh Sports Village, Leigh
Men's Mon Oct 31 1:30am Tonga vs Cook Islands Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
Men's Mon Oct 31 4:00am Samoa vs France Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Men's Tue Nov 1 5:30am Papua New Guinea vs Wales Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster
Women's Wed Nov 2 1:30am England vs Brazil Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Women's Wed Nov 2 4:00am Papua New Guinea vs Canada Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Women's Thu Nov 3 4:00am New Zealand vs France LNER Community Stadium, York
Women's Thu Nov 3 6:30am Australia vs Cook Islands LNER Community Stadium, York
Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 4:00am Spain vs Ireland Copper Box Arena, London
Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 6:30am England vs Australia Copper Box Arena, London
Wheelchair Fri Nov 4 10:00pm France vs Wales English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Wheelchair Sat Nov 5 12:30am Scotland vs USA English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Men's Sat Nov 5 6:30am Quarter-final John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield
Women's Sat Nov 5 11:00pm England vs Canada DW Stadium, Wigan
Men's Sun Nov 6 1:30am Quarter-final DW Stadium, Wigan
Women's Sun Nov 6 4:00am Papua New Guinea vs Brazil MKM Stadium, Hull
Men's Sun Nov 6 6:30am Quarter-final MKM Stadium, Hull
Wheelchair Mon Nov 7 11:00pm England vs Spain Copper Box Arena, London
Wheelchair Mon Nov 7 1:30am Australia vs Ireland Copper Box Arena, London
Men's Mon Nov 7 1:30am Quarter-final Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington
Women's Mon Nov 7 4:00am New Zealand vs Cook Islands LNER Community Stadium, York
Women's Mon Nov 7 6:30am Australia vs France LNER Community Stadium, York
Wheelchair Tue Nov 8 4:00am France vs Scotland English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Wheelchair Tue Nov 8 6:30am Wales vs USA English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Wheelchair Wed Nov 9 10:00pm Australia vs Spain Copper Box Arena, London
Wheelchair Thu Nov 10 12:30am England vs Ireland Copper Box Arena, London
Women's Thu Nov 10 4:00am Canada vs Brazil Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Women's Thu Nov 10 6:30am England vs Papua New Guinea Headingley Stadium, Leeds
Wheelchair Thu Nov 10 10:00pm France vs USA English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Wheelchair Fri Nov 11 12:30am Wales vs Scotland English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Women's Fri Nov 11 4:00am France vs Cook Islands LNER Community Stadium, York
Women's Fri Nov 11 6:30am Australia vs New Zealand LNER Community Stadium, York
Men's Sat Nov 12 6:45am Semi-final Elland Road, Leeds
Men's Sun Nov 13 1:30am Semi-final The Emirates Stadium, London
Wheelchair Sun Nov 13 11:00pm Semi-final English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Wheelchair Mon Nov 14 1:30am Semi-final English Institute of Sport, Sheffield
Women's Tue Nov 15 4:00am Semi-final LNER Community Stadium, York
Women's Tue Nov 15 6:30am Semi-final LNER Community Stadium, York
Wheelchair Sat Nov 19 6:30am Final Manchester Central, Manchester
Women's Sun Nov 20 12:15am Final Old Trafford, Manchester
Men's Sun Nov 20 3:00am Final Old Trafford, Manchester