The rule changes proposed to the 17 NRL teams in December last year have been given the green light, with the game's governing body today confirming they will go ahead for the 2026 season.

The most controversial of the few, the scoring teams' choice whether to kick off or receive, will be trialled at the end of the year on non-bearing finals games.

It is a result of reducing blowout scores in games and keeping contests tighter, but the club's opposition was enough to see it not brought in for the full season.

It has, however, been endorsed by the NRL and ARLC.

The other three rules being introduced include:

The interchange bench is being extended from four to six players.

Attacking players will not be penalised for dropping the ball in the act of scoring, resulting in a 6-tackle set.

Infringements will now be resulting in a blown-penalty post the 20-metre mark, replacing the 40-metres last year.

Trainers will now be restricted to when they can enter the field.

The Australian Rugby League Comission has taken into account the series of backlash from NRL teams questioning the rule, with common sense prevailing, and the rule being left out for the start of the 2026 season.

Kick-off changes were brought into the 1997 Super League season in an effort to bring results closer, however it failed, and was reversed back to the standard format a year later.

What occurred was quite the opposite to what the ARL was intending, with attacking teams using their bruising defense to pin the opposite team down, kicking on last tackle from deep inside their half, regaining the ball in greater field position, and resulting in more points coming.

With such strong return-carrying fullbacks in the modern day such as Dylan Edwards, Tom Trbojevic, Reece Walsh and James Tedesco, the rule wouldn't achieve the result the NRL were intending.

It would see teams exploit this rule and keep blowout scores in the competition.

The 2026 season will see the interchange bench increase form four to six players, giving coaches more opportunities to bring in strike players and utilise more of their Top 30 NRL squad.

This gives coaches the opportunity to use different tactical approaches during the game depending on the result, although only four of the six can play in any one game.

For example, if a team is in need of quick points, a coach can opt to play a young rookie prospect off the bench, or a halves specialist from his choice of six players to obtain quick points for their side.

Coaches can also now bulk fill their bench with positions for the entire 13-man fielded team. This includes;

Fullback, wing, centre Halves specialists Second rower/centre Front row/lock Hooker/half specalist Rookie/attacking player

This will see teams prepare for an injury concern by covering the entire 13-man side, ensuring players are spending less time out of position.

Another positive change made by the NRL is the decision to reward attacking-style play, and removing the 7-tackle set restart for player who have knocked-on in the act of scoring.

It is a great move by the NRL which will see more teams play expansive and risky, promoting more exciting highlights for fans and growth to the sport, especially in capturing a US audience.

In a bid to speed-up the game, the 20-metre infringement ruling will benefit the smaller, nimble players as there will be more on-going defensive efforts without the stoppage of play.

Trainers will also now be restricted to when they can enter the field in a bid to remove unneccessary intrusions and carrying coaching messages, something we saw often and too frequently in the 2025 season.

The NRL have made the right decision with excluding the kick-off ruling, with all the other changes for the upcoming 2026 season being extremely neccessary and will only promote the game in the right direction.