Wallabies player Tom Wright could be the next rugby union star to join the NRL.

NRL clubs have brought a number of rugby union players into the sport recently, including the likes of Mark Nawaqanitawase, Carter Gordon and Nathan Lawson, while New Zealanders Will Warbrick and Moses Leo are also making strides at the Melbourne Storm.

Joseph Suaalii and Joseph Manu have left the sport the other way, but the success of the 15-man game players in the NRL could well tempt a number of other clubs to explore their options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per a Code Sports report, it's understood an unnamed NRL club have approached Wright about a potential move.

Wright comes with NRL experience, having commenced his NRL career with the club in 2016. He played four NRL games before switching to rugby union in 2018.

Whichever way it lands for Wright, he is likely to leave Australian rugby, with offers understood to be on the table from Japanese and French rugby as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

He gave nothing away when quizzed on SEN Radio this week, but Wright said back in 2021 that he had unfinished business in the NRL.

"The whole Brumbies thing genuinely didn't come up until post-season (2018)," Wright said at the time on the Scope Podcast with Justin Horo.

"The season was fully done mad Monday finished, but yeah, I feel like I've still got a stone unturned.

"If I was to get an opportunity to go back or whatever, you know I'd feel like I'd be able to sort of pounce at the opportunity again."

Now 27 years of age, Wright has played 83 games for the Brumbies and 36 Tests for the Wallabies since making his debut for the national team in 2020.