A fast-moving coaching market and contrasting club trajectories have brought renewed attention to the futures of Cowboys coach Todd Payten and Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, with both situations discussed in detail on The Boardroom podcast by NRL veterans Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend.

The Cowboys' season has taken a sharp turn after a slow start, with the side now sitting inside the top four following a four-game winning streak. That turnaround has sparked broader discussion around what would be required for Payten to secure a contract extension beyond this season.

On The Boardroom, Hoffman questioned whether the Cowboys' decision-makers are approaching a key turning point in their coaching strategy.

“Are they delaying the inevitable, or are we seeing a change in a trend?” Hoffman said regarding the Cowboys' decision makers on Payten's future.

“We've already seen one head coach go and that's who everyone thought was going to be the next NRL head coach, and that's Willie Peters. He's already committed to the Chiefs.

“The danger, I think, for the Cowboys is whether they make the call and get the first opportunity or wait to see how it goes? And if they don't have a successful season and miss the eight, have they missed the boat in going in a new direction?”

Hoffman also questioned what would define a successful season for the Cowboys.

“I'm really intrigued by this because I don't think the pass mark is just making the eight,” he shared.

“I think they really need to pressure that top four for him to get for him to get an extension this year and if he does I hope they do extend him for three or four years because he is obviously putting things in place but for whatever reason it it was a really disappointing for season for them last year and I think from position six onwards would be a pass mark for the cows.”

Townsend also weighed in on his former club, acknowledging their recent resurgence while highlighting the uncertainty around long-term coaching direction.

“Cowboys, there's no doubt the last month, the four wins in a row, the turnaround has been remarkable,” Townsend said.

“I think Todd Payten does deserve a big pat on the back for what he's been doing.”

He also pointed to the strength of the squad as a factor in expectations.

“They say there's an old saying that you need rep players to go deep in the competition. Well, this team has stacks of rep players and real high quality players as well. Good young players,” Townsend said on the Cowboys' elite roster.

“But the bigger picture and the big question is what the Cowboys' management and the Cowboys' decision makers are thinking about the future of the Cowboys' coaching staff?

“Like, what does the future look like for Todd? And I'm sure Todd wants clarity around his future as well. Hey, you know, we've won four in a row. What do I need to do to get a contract extension here? I want to be here.

“It is such a fascinating situation here at the North Queensland Cowboys. And one, you know, I've obviously got close ties to the club. Obviously, I've played there and coached under Todd Payten.

“So I am just very intrigued by what, uh the decision makers do with Todd Payten's future.”

In contrast, attention around the Dragons remains firmly fixed on immediate results, with the club yet to register a win this season and a losing streak stretching back into last year.

Hoffman described the situation as urgent when discussing Flanagan's position.

“The Dragon's situation is quite dire,” Hoffman said.

“I actually like that they're giving him time. I actually really do. I would have been disappointed in the Dragons if they had gone down the manly route but they need to start winning.”

“I think they need to win in the next three games. If they don't get a win in the next three games, I think that that'll be it for Shane Flanagan.”

Townsend, meanwhile, said pressure is unavoidable despite backing the Dragons' coaching group.

“I look at their coaching group, obviously Flano at the forefront, Dean Young and Michael Ennis. I've worked with all three of those guys, and I speak very highly about their football minds, the way they can motivate players, the way they train,” Townsend shared.

“You speak to any Dragons player about how hard they're training. I've got no doubt they are training unbelievably hard.

“But we are in the business of winning footy games, and if you do not win and the results do not come your way, questions will be asked and you will be replaced with someone who can do the job.”

Across both clubs, the contrast remains visible: the Cowboys' discussion centres on timing and extension benchmarks, while the Dragons' focus is firmly on the urgency of breaking their losing run before pressure escalates further.