We might have had a name change, but Zero Tackle's weekly podcast, now known as The Loose Carry is back for another week to cover another massive week of rugby league.

This week, Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde, analyst Darren Parkin and our mates at Retro Rugba Leeg join the show to discuss the Panthers fall, the Storm's injuries, Payne Haas' performances and the Knights reliance on Kalyn Ponga.

The panel also chat plenty of off-field happenings, with Daly Cherry-Evans' future in the microscope, the Tigers' contract situation taking centre stage as Tallyn Da Silva and Lachlan Galvin weigh up their futures, where Latrell Mitchell will return, which coaches are under pressure, and whether Braydon Trindall could pose as a sneaky Queensland State of Origin bolter.

