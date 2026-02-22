NRL fans might need to do a double take this season when they tune into post-match press conferences.

NewsCorp reports that the days of hearing from both a coach and team captain are now gone.

The sight of the captain and coach side by side has been a familiar and enduring part of post-match rituals for over a decade, offering both leadership and perspective and on-field insight.

The league will now relieve captains of their media duties, leaving only coaches to address the press after games.

In recent seasons, captains rarely fielded questions from the already dwindling number of reporters in attendance.

With the new rule, they won't appear at all.

Fans can still expect to hear from captains during interviews or other media obligations, but the post-match pre forum wil now be a coach-only space.