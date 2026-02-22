NRL fans might need to do a double take this season when they tune into post-match press conferences.
NewsCorp reports that the days of hearing from both a coach and team captain are now gone.
The sight of the captain and coach side by side has been a familiar and enduring part of post-match rituals for over a decade, offering both leadership and perspective and on-field insight.
The league will now relieve captains of their media duties, leaving only coaches to address the press after games.
In recent seasons, captains rarely fielded questions from the already dwindling number of reporters in attendance.
With the new rule, they won't appear at all.
Fans can still expect to hear from captains during interviews or other media obligations, but the post-match pre forum wil now be a coach-only space.
Get set for the footy with the FREE Zero Tackle 2026 NRL Season Guide! Packed with 130+ pages of player profiles, team previews, insights and analysis, the 2026 NRL Season Guide is built for fans who want the full picture. Download your free Season Guide HERE.
“offering both leadership and perspective and on-field insight.”
Never heard any insight from a captain. Won’t miss their absence.